A celebration of global Gastronomy: Mandarin Oriental, Doha unveils the second annual flavours of M.O.

Mandarin Oriental, Doha has announced the return of the Flavours of M.O. which is a month-long celebration of culinary excellence. Throughout October, the hotel will transform into a vibrant gastronomic destination, bringing together acclaimed chefs and offering guests an unparalleled culinary journey.

immersive gastronomic experience with a focus on creativity, craftsmanship and sustainability. Guests can indulge in exclusive tastings, hands-on masterclasses, and meticulously curated set menus that highlight the finest flavours from around the world.

At the heart of the festival is a special collaboration featuring renowned Qatari Chef Noof Al Marri from Desert Rose Restaurant, in partnership with Heenat Salma Farm. Together, they will present a unique dining experience celebrating local, organic Qatari cuisine, showcasing the richness of the country’s culinary heritage. Joining her is Executive Pastry Chef Pablo Gicquel from Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, whose world-class pastry creations will be a highlight of the event. Their talents will be complemented by acclaimed Chefs Izu Ani and Chef Ishan, ensuring a month of culinary brilliance.

“Culinary excellence is at the core of what we do at Mandarin Oriental, Doha. Flavours of M.O. reflects our passion for bringing people together through exceptional food, unique experiences, and meaningful connections,” said Chef Kim, Executive Chef at Mandarin Oriental, Doha. “This year, we are proud to work with such a talented group of chefs to showcase not only international cuisine but also local flavours, which are deeply rooted in our approach to dining,” he added.

Chef Kim oversees the hotel’s nine dining outlets, each offering an inviting culinary experience that introduces unique flavours from destinations around the world, while also highlighting classic local dishes and delicacies. His dedication to sourcing local, seasonal ingredients has been instrumental in creating diverse menus that reflect both international flavours and Qatari traditions. “Our goal is to continually push the boundaries of culinary innovation while staying true to the integrity of the ingredients and traditions that define our dishes,” Chef Kim added.

masterclasses, including a Cocktail Masterclass hosted by Penrose Bar, ranked among the Top 8 Best Bars in Asia. Additional exciting sessions include the Green Tea Matcha Masterclass by Hām-Bîn, and the Latte Art Masterclass with Wings Coffee. Each workshop is designed to enrich and elevate guests’ understanding of flavours and techniques.

Flavours of M.O. is more than just a festival, it is a celebration of culinary art that unites food enthusiasts to savour and appreciate exceptional cuisine. With limited spaces available, we encourage early reservations to secure a place in this month-long gastronomic adventure.

Msheireb Downtown Doha, the lifestyle and cultural heart of the city. The hotel blends chic and contemporary design with touches of Qatari heritage, bringing new levels of luxury to Qatar. Designed by the world-renowned David Collins Studio, the hotel’s 117 rooms, 41 suites and 91 serviced apartments blend an elegant, contemporary design with subtle elements of traditional Qatari heritage.

luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Recognised for creating exceptional properties, each destination reflects the Group’s oriental heritage, local culture and unique design. The Group’s mission is to completely delight and inspire guests through delivering passionate service. Having grown from its Asian roots over 60 years ago into a global brand, the Group now operates 41 hotels, 12 residences and 24 exclusive homes in 26 countries and territories with many more projects under development. Mandarin Oriental continues to drive its reputation as an innovative leader in luxury hospitality, delivering sustainable growth over the long term.

