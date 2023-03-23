A call for Qatar’s bookworms: Ramadan Book Fair to kick off on 30 March

The event seeks to provide an enriching learning and cultural experience during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Ramadan Book Fair is scheduled to take place between 30 March and 5 April at Darb Al Saai headquarters in Umm Salal for the second time, Qatar’s news agency (QNA) reported on Wednesday.

Taking place under Qatar’s Ministry of Culture (MOC), the event is set to gather 79 publishing houses and bookstores from Doha and beyond. The participation of local entities ensures the promotion of Qatar’s publishing industry to visitors.

The book fair is also taking place in cooperation with the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, the Ministry of Social Development and Family and the Qatar Reads Initiative.

The event seeks to provide an enriching learning and cultural experience during the holy month of Ramadan, providing local bookworms of all ages with activities alongside religious lectures.

Commenting on the event, Qatar’s Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Thani said the event will serve as a “constructive intellectual space”, QNA reported.

The Qatari minister added that events like the book fair help “contribute to reviving people’s interest in books, shed light on the importance of reading and its role in people’s lives.”

As a Muslim and Arab country, Qatar led several initiatives and events aiming to educate the public about the culture of the country and Islam.

Throughout Ramadan, Qatar decorates its streets and holds numerous events to mark the religious months, reflecting its common perception as one of spiritual reflection, self-discipline and worship.

Ramadan is also the month in which God revealed the first verses of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad, in the seventh century.

Prior to Ramadan, Qatar played a key role in promoting Islam and the Arab culture during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which served as a cultural experience for the millions of visitors who gathered in Doha.