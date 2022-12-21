72% of World Cup venues waste segregated, ready for recycling

About 80,000 tonnes of waste was collected from World Cup related venues.

Up to 72% of the waste produced at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 stadiums and other event locations has been separated for recycling purposes.

“About 80,000 tonnes of waste was collected from venues of mega sporting event,” Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Subaie said, while speaking at an event organised by the Ministry of Municipality at Al Rayan Park.

Organic, plastic, metal, electronic, and cardboard waste have all been separated from the World Cup waste that was collected from the venues. The remaining waste will be delivered to the Domestic Solid Waste Management Center of the Ministry of Municipality for additional processing at a waste-to-energy facility.

The Ministry of Municipality’s initiative, which aims to send zero waste to landfills, is a part of the state’s efforts to host the most environmentally friendly and carbon-neutral FIFA World Cup possible.

“The Waste Recycling and Treatment Department of the Ministry of Municipality contributed to the success of the World Cup by making a remarkable achievement in the field of waste sorting and recycling,” said the minister.

Following the action plan, the General Cleanlines Department sent out cleaning supplies, vehicles, and containers to collect trash from the eight World Cup stadiums as well as other locations where related events took place.

At the event, the minister recognised a number of staff members and teams from various departments for their outstanding performances and selfless support during the World Cup.

Increase in greenery

Qatar is the first country in the Eastern Mediterranean region to have all of its cities receive the World Health Organization designation of Healthy City as a result of its significant efforts in implementing the principles and standards of environmental, health, and urban sustainability, which is one of the most significant indicators of healthy cities.

Public parks have seen a 164% increase in recent years. In 2010, Qatar has just 56 parks in total but now boasts 148.

From roughly 2.5 million square metres in 2010, there were more than 43 million square metres of green space in the nation in 2022.

This was demonstrated by the per capita share of green areas in the country, which increased by 16 times from less than one square metre in 2010 to 16 square metres today.

The goal of the “Plant Million Tree” initiative, which was launched in 2019, was recently reached with the planting of the millionth tree.