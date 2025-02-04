60 Palestinian prisoners to be sent to Qatar, Türkiye and others: reports

The move follows a January 15 ceasefire agreement brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, which included a prisoner-captive exchange.

A Palestinian official confirmed that 60 prisoners, released by Israel under a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, will be sent to Qatar, Türkiye, Malaysia, and Pakistan, as mediators push to initiate the second phase of the truce.

China’s official state news agency, Xinhua, reported that Abdullah Zaghari, head of the Palestinian Prisoners Club, stated that 15 Palestinians prisoners would be sent to each of the four nations, with 70 individuals currently housed in Egypt awaiting transfer.

“Zaghari mentioned that discussions are ongoing with other countries to secure hosting for the remaining prisoners, and talks are also in progress with Cairo to accommodate some of those who may be released in future batches,” Xinhua said in its report.

The move follows a January 15 ceasefire agreement brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, which included a prisoner-captive exchange aimed at securing sustained calm between Hamas and Israel.

Since the ceasefire came into effect on January 19, Hamas has released 18 captives in exchange for Israel freeing 583 Palestinian detainees, who were languishing in Israeli jails for years and even decades.

Israel mandated that some of the Palestinian prisoners released should not return to their homeland, leading Egypt to temporarily host them.

Quds Press agency reported on Monday that Pakistan, Türkiye, Qatar, and Malaysia had agreed to accept the exiled Palestinians, with 15 of them expected to arrive in Türkiye from Cairo as early as Tuesday.

The [Hamas] movement is currently in talks with several countries to secure approval for hosting the remaining freed prisoners, the news agency added.

According to Anadolu news agency, “Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan instructed the country’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) to facilitate safe travel for the Palestinians and provide them with a secure life in Türkiye”.

Quds Press also noted that 99 prisoners have already been sent to Egypt, with 263 slated for release by the end of the first phase.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani reiterated Doha’s readiness to receive prisoners during a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday.