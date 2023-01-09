50 Cent says Eminem ‘rejected $8 million offer’ to perform at Qatar World Cup

Rapper Eminem reportedly turned down an $8 million offer to perform at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar alongside American rapper 50 Cent.

American rapper 50 Cent and Eminem were offered a $9 million deal to perform during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar but Eminem was not interested, 50 Cent claimed in a recent interview with the radio show Big Boy’s Neighborhood.

The offer came after the two performed alongside Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Kendrick Lamar at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“Because of the Super Bowl, I got an inquiry about the World Cup and they had a budget of $9 million,” rapper 50 cent shared.

“I would’ve taken one and then the other eight would have been for him.”

50 cent discussed the offer with Eminem’s manager, Paul Rosenberg. However, the Detroit rapper was allegedly not interested.

“They’re like, he’s not gonna do it,” 50 cent recalled. “If you would do a one-off show, maybe you would do the biggest live sporting event in the world.”

Later in the interview, the hip-hop mogul also revealed that he is working on a TV show based on Eminem’s 8 Mile to honour the rapper’s legacy, which he described as a “modern version” akin to the reimagined version of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

“It’s gonna be big… I think it should be there for [Eminem’s] legacy because it’s important to me that they understand it,” said 50 Cent.

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the first to be held in the Middle East, had a lineup of different A-list artists who performed throughout the tournament.

American music producers Diplo and Calvin Harris, Jamaican rapper Sean Paul, and British electronic band Clean Bandit, were among those who performed At the FIFA Fan Festival in Al Bidda park.

More entertainers performed throughout Qatar’s festivities during the month-long World Cup, including South Korean pop singer Jung Kook of K-pop boyband BTS, who headlined the opening ceremony.