400 services to be digitised across construction sectors in Qatar

Guidelines for the building permit system is available on the Ministry of Municipality website.

Some 400 services are undergoing mass digital transformation as part of the Ministry of Municipality’s recent project, local outlet The Peninsula reported.

The move sees the use of digital twin technology to build an extensive database for all national infrastructure facilities, as well as introducing proactive smart self-services to all sectors.

The digitisation project covers municipalities, urban planning, agriculture and fisheries, public services, and joint services.

The ministry is also developing and re-engineering the current processes designated for issuing building permits, including increasing the performance of consulting offices that deal with such licences.

For landlords, the “Attachments” service will allow owners to download a copy of the attachments of the approved electronic construction permit application using the ‘Oun’ app, where a copy of the building permit receipt can be acquired.

The ministry’s launch of the latest edition of the Building Requirements Guide for Qatar contains planning and design requirements for buildings, requirements for building permits and procedures on means of issuing them.

The guide makes it simple for investors and residents to understand all transactions and procedures and helps to improve the business climate for the construction sector.

Another edition of the guide for the building permit system delves into ways to clarify the list of documents, data, plans, and engineering drawings that must be attached.

It also provides list of the service agencies whose approval is necessary for different types of buildings in applications submitted through the electronic building permit system.

Both guidelines are available on the Ministry of Municipality’s website.