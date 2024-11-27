24th World Military Equestrian Show Jumping Championships begins in Doha

Held for the first time in the Middle East, the competition adds to Qatar’s growing legacy in hosting international sports events.

The 24th World Military Equestrian Show Jumping Championships officially began on Wednesday at the Longines Indoor Arena at Al Shaqab in Doha.

Organised by Qatar’s Military Sports Federation under the International Military Sports Council (CISM), the event runs until November 30 and features riders from 15 countries.

The competition highlights the spirit of friendship and athletic excellence embodied in CISM’s slogan, “Friendship Through Sport”.

The championship provides a platform for military riders from countries including Saudi Arabia, Syria, Oman, Egypt, Tunisia, Turkey, Italy, France, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Ecuador, the United Arab Emirates, Brazil, and Qatar.

Each nation is represented by three riders competing across individual and team categories.

The event is structured around a points-based system, with riders navigating courses at jumping heights of 120 to 125cm.

On Tuesday, a technical meeting brought together all participating riders, where they were briefed on the competition format, scoring system, and arena layout.

The meeting concluded with a draw that assigned horses to the competitors.

Cultural exchange among military athletes

Qatar’s delegation is led by Colonel Mohammed Ali Al Attiyah and includes prominent riders such as Major Sheikh Ali bin Khalid Al Thani, First Lieutenant Hamad Ali Al Attiyah, and First Lieutenant Salman Mohammed Al Emadi.

This marks a significant moment for the host nation, as it showcases the skill of its military equestrian team while extending its reputation as a global sporting hub.

Major Khalid Hamad Al Attiyah, the tournament director, affirmed that all preparations for the event have been completed.

He praised the Longines Indoor Arena, describing it as one of the finest equestrian venues in the world, perfectly equipped to host a championship of this scale.

Beyond the arena, the event promotes cultural exchange and fosters unity among military athletes, reflecting CISM’s mission of using sports as a bridge for peace and friendship.

Founded in 1948 in Cannes, France, CISM has grown into a global organisation representing 141 member nations, including Qatar, which joined in 1974.

The 24th edition of the championship continues to uphold the council’s ideals, bringing together military athletes from diverse backgrounds to celebrate their shared passion for equestrian sports.

As the competition unfolds, riders will vie for top honours, with team and individual champions to be crowned on the final day.