23 fiery years in Qatar: Nando’s Salwa Road gets a fresh look as co-founder Robbie Brozin joins the celebration

Nando’s recently hosted an exclusive media event at the Salwa Road Casa, the first Nando’s to open in Qatar back in May 2001, marking over 23 years of serving its iconic PERi-PERi chicken. The event featured the brand’s co-founder and champion, Robbie Brozin, and celebrated a lively evening of storytelling and community spirit.

Robbie shared the brand’s story, from its humble beginnings in 1987, when he began the journey of transforming a small chicken shop in Johannesburg into one of the most beloved restaurant brands in the world, with over 1,200 locations globally.

Nando’s at the Salwa Road stands as a testament to the brand’s origins and its commitment to invest in Qatar, the first country to welcome Nando’s in the Middle East.

In his speech, Robbie highlighted the importance of Nando’s CSR initiatives, including support for African Bird’s Eye Chilli farmers in Southern Africa, Breast Cancer Awareness in Qatar, and community upliftment through Art and Changing Lives initiatives. He expressed his excitement and gratitude for the love the brand has received over the years in Qatar:

“Nando’s is more than just a restaurant—it’s a family, a movement, and a mission to bring people together through food and purpose,” he said. “Qatar holds a special place in our hearts as our first home in the Middle East, and it’s incredible to see how we’ve grown alongside this beautiful country. We’re not just serving chicken; we’re building communities and sharing the spirit of Nando’s.”

Nando’s co-founder Robbie Brozin, John Sikiotis (CEO of Nando’s Licensed Markets & India), and Vyanktesh Jaiswal (COO of Oryx Group for Food Services) attended the event alongside Nandocas [employees]

Sajed Jassim M Sulaiman, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Oryx Group for Food Services and Nando’s Qatar, also shared his thoughts on the brand’s remarkable journey.

“Having Robbie with us is a reminder of how far we’ve come. Nando’s Qatar has grown alongside the nation, blending South African roots with Qatar’s rich culture,” he said. “As we celebrate 23 years at Salwa Road, we remain committed to delivering exceptional experiences, supporting our community, and continuing to innovate with bold flavours that our guests love.”

C.V. Rappai, Group CEO of Video Home, Oryx Group for Food Services, and Nando’s Qatar, expressed immense pride in the journey so far.

“It fills us with great pride to see how far we’ve come. A brand deeply rooted in South African spirit, Nando’s has received incredible love from the people of Qatar. We remain committed to meeting their expectations every single day.”

The event also featured the launch of Nando’s new Signature Espetada flavour, a bold addition that reflects the brand’s commitment to innovation and unique flavour.

The event welcomed Ghulam Hoosein Asmal, Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa, alongside Nando’s teams from across the Middle East, India, Pakistan, and Africa, who came together to enjoy the bold new flavours and honour the brand’s vibrant legacy.