2022 FIFA Club World Cup: Official draw unveiled  

The fast-approaching tournament will feature a total of seven clubs, including the host country’s league champions, Morocco’s Wydad Athletic Club

FIFA on Friday revealed the official draw of the 2022 Club World Cup, which is set to kick off in Morocco on February 1.

With the competition returning to the country for the first time since 2014, Moroccan Legend Noureddine Naybet was appointed the draw assistant at the show.

A total of seven clubs will participate in the tournament, including hosts Wydad, and prizewinners of the CAF Champions League 2021-2022, which will be making its second appearance in the round.

The Moroccan squad will face Saudia Arabia’s Al Hilal, champs of the 2021 AFC Champions League, in Match 3 of the second round.

Runners-up in the CAF Champions League 2021/22, Al Ahly will take on New Zealand’s Auckland City in Match 1 of the first round.

America’s Seattle Sounders, victors of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League and the first club from the USA to participate in the Club World Cup, will face the winner of Match 1.

Brazil’s Flamengo, champions of the Copa Libertadores 2022, will face victor of Match 3, Wydad or Al Hilal.

Lastly, Real Madrid is placed in Match 5 of the semi-finals and will take on the Champion of Match 2.

Real Madrid holds the four-time record Club World Cup title and is dubbed as the favourite to win this year’s tournament after clutching the 2021 Champions League.