2000 mosques in Qatar ready to receive worshippers in Ramadan

Qatari authorities have launched several charity initiatives during the month of Ramadan to help those in-need.

The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has made extensive preparations for the holy month of Ramadan by ensuring the readiness of more than 2000 mosques throughout the country.

Approximately 120 mosques have been designated for women, with separate arrangements made to accommodate them.

The latest move aims to ensure that all mosques are ready to receive the flock of worshippers during Ramadan.

The Gulf nation’s ministry has further initiated a diverse range of religious activities to enrich the spiritual experience of individuals during Ramadan.

These include the provision of Iftar meals to fasting individuals, food baskets to the needy, along with religious lectures, cultural and educational competitions geared towards individuals of all ages.

During a press conference held at the Imam Muhammad Ibn Abd Al Wahhab Mosque, the Ministry highlighted the arrangements made for the holy month.

During the conference, Assistant Undersecretary for Religious Calls and Mosques, Mohamad Hamad Al Kuwari informed the press that all 2150 mosques in the country have been meticulously prepared to receive worshippers during the holy month.

“Women prayer areas have been readied in about 120 mosques. More separate areas for women will be arranged in a number of mosques across the country,” said Al Kuwari.

He also revealed that a number of mosques will be available for Itikaf— a practice of secluding oneself during the final 10 days of Ramadan in a mosque for worship and prayers.

“Imams are also ready for leading prayers during the holy month of Ramadan. As many as 50 supportive imams (collaborators) have been assigned for leading prayers especially Trawih prayer in mosques during Ramadan,” said Al Kuwari.

The department further assigned 25 Qatari imams to the mosques for support during Ramadan, according to the official.

Iftar programmes and activities

Al Kuwari stated that this year, the General Endowment Department of the Ministry, in collaboration with charity organisations and philanthropists, has applied to organise Iftar programmes near particular mosques.

Under its six types of endowment funds, benefiting over 20,000 people, the director of Endowments Department, Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Mohamad Al Thani, stated that the department will also launch a large number of religious activities during Ramadan.

Dr. Khalid further mentioned that the department’s Iftar programme will provide meals every day to 10,000 fasting people throughout the blessed month.

Zakat Affairs Department Director Saad Imran Al Kuwari indicated that the department was geared up to launch an app on smart phones offering services of zakat calculation and inquiries related to giving zakat.

In addition, the director of Abdullah Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Centre, Dr. Saleh Ali Al Akhun, announced that they will be organising a variety of programmes for non-Arabic speakers throughout Ramadan.

Over 900 religious lectures

The head of the Sharia Research Section of the Research and Studies Department, Mashari Ali Al Namlan, also stated that the department will hold a cultural and educational competition during Ramadan as part of its various activities, wherein questions related to Islamic history and culture will be asked every day throughout the blessed month. The winners will be announced after Ramadan.

The winners will receive cash prizes ranging from 3000 QAR to 500 QAR.

The Department of Religious Call and Guidance will also be holding over 900 religious activities during Ramadan.

“The department will hold 950 religious lectures for men and women separately during Ramadan,” said Director of Department of Religious Call and Guidance, Malallah Abdurrahaman Al Jabar.

Ramadan is a month-long religious observance observed by Muslims worldwide.

It is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and typically lasts 29 – 30 days.

This year, Ramadan is expected to begin on the 23rd of March, according to astronomers’ calculations.