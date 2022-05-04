200 days to go: FIFA World Cup trophy tours Qatar

Around 23.5 million tickets were sought in the latest sale for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which takes place in the country in November.

From the 5th-10th of May, fans across the country will be able to see the renowned FIFA World Cup original trophy as it visits different tourist attractions in Qatar such as Aspire Park, Lusail Marina, Souq Waqif, and Msheireb Downtown Doha during the Eid holiday.

The activities in Qatar will double up as a send-off for the original trophy before it embarks on the Coca-Cola FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour. It will return to Doha on November 21 in time for the tournament‘s first match at Al Bayt Stadium.

“We are only 200 days away from the opening match and we invite everyone in Qatar to seize the opportunity to appreciate the Original Trophy up close, before its amazing journey around the world begins,” said Khalid Al Mawlawi, Deputy Director General at the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy.

At all of the public events, a number of special guests and football personalities will be present, adding to the excitement for the many fans who are expected to attend. Fans will be treated to a range of activities as well as the opportunity to win tickets to the tournament’s first match between Qatar and Ecuador.

The FIFA World Cup Original trophy will be on display to the general public every evening from 6 to 9 pm.

The trophy will be taken to several businesses and organisations during the day, including those in the health and education sectors. On May 10, Katara will host a distinct send-off celebration for the trophy before Coca Cola receive it.

World Cup 2022 tickets

Qatar expects up to 1.4 million visitors for the first World Cup to be hosted in the region.

In the first round of sales which took place in January and February, 804,186 tickets were purchased.

The demand for applications was higher over this 23-day period because it followed the World Cup draw on April 1, which revealed when and where each team will be playing.

Approximately two million tickets are available to the general public, with the remaining 1.2 million going to sponsors and other backers.

So far, 29 teams have qualified for the event out of a potential 32. New Zealand will meet Costa Rica in a playoff on June 14, and three more seats will be announced in June.