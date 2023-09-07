180 athletes to represent Team Qatar at Hangzhou Asian Games

The Asian Games, also known as Asiad, is a continental multi-sport event held every four years, inviting athletes from all over Asia.

The upcoming edition of the Asian Games will witness a considerable number of Qatari athletes, with 180 competitors set to gear up for the tournament, as per an announcement by the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC).

The Hangzhou Asian Games, slated for 23 September to 8 October in China’s Zhejiang province, has seen over 12,000 athletes entries from all over Asia, with Qatar competing in 27 sports fields.

QOC said Team Qatar will participate in a total 27 sports including shooting, basketball, boxing, chess, cycling, esports, equestrian, football, fencing, gymnastics, golf, handball, Juji karate, sailing, squash, swimming, tennis, taekwondo, triathlon, table tennis, volleyball, beach volleyball, weightlifting and archery.

Secretary-General of the QOC Jassim bin Rashid Al Buainain said the growing number of athletesreflects Qatar’s sports expansion and presence.

بطل الأدعم للمبارزة علي تركي العذبة جاهز للأسياد 🇶🇦💪



كلنــا الأدعــم من الدوحــة إلى أقصى القارة

في دورة الألعاب الآسيوية الـ 19 – هانغتشو 2022 في الصين من 23 سبتمبر – 8 أكتوبر 2023



💪🇶🇦 ⏩️ 🇨🇳



Our Champion ALi Al Athba is ready for the Asian Games 💪🇶🇦



We are all Team… pic.twitter.com/q5WfU9IsYT — Team Qatar 🇶🇦 (@qatar_olympic) September 6, 2023

“Qatar will have a significant presence in the upcoming edition of the Asian Games, represented by 180 athletes who aspire to deliver impressive performances and reach the podium.

“We wish all our athletes the best of luck and hope to continue the successes achieved in previous editions, showcasing a positive image of Qatari sports in this major Asian event,” Al Buainain added.

‘Ever Onward’

Taglined as “Ever Onward,” the Far Eastern Championship Games illuminated the tournament, viewed as a precursor to the Asian Games.

The inaugural tournament was first held in New Delhi, India, in 1951 after a push by Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India.

At the time, the anti-colonial nationalist aimed to mend broken relationships between Asian countries that were wounded due to the brutality of World War II.

A total of 489 stars from 11 nations competed in 12 sports, with Japanese athletes topping the trophy table with 24 gold, 21 silver, and 15 bronze medals.

Qatar hosted the games in 2006 and became the the second city in West Asia, following Tehran in 1974, to do so.

The 2006 event in Doha was the first time all 45 member nations of the Olympic Council of Asia took part in the event and the first time it was broadcast in Europe.

Qatar in now set to host the games once again in 2030, becoming the fourth city to host the Asian Games twice.