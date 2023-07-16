15 July: Qatar’s principled position during failed coup in Turkiye set precedent for diplomatic relations

Qatar’s response to the failed coup attempt in Turkiye proved to be a precedent for diplomatic and fraternal relations, writes Turkish ambassador to Doha, Mehmet Mustafa Göksu.

Under the leadership of both HH Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and HE President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, relations between Qatar and Türkiye have not only strengthened in recent years but have epitomised solidarity and friendship in the face of adversity.

The two leaders have ensured a constant development of strategic bilateral relations through various routes including increasing trade, but more poignantly through a show of solidarity as and when needed.

Seven years ago, on the fateful night of the 15 July attempted coup, Qatar swiftly stood behind the Turkish leadership and people as we faced our longest night”. Led by the FETÖ (Fetullahist Terrorist Organization), the events of that night served as a turning point in TÜrkiye, in which we as a people and country rallied around our values to keep the pillar of democracy alive.

However, such a feat came with a great cost. In total, 251 souls were martyred for their homeland, and it is for this reason that we will continue to remember that night and honour our fallen ‘Heroes of the Turkiye Century’.

Fetullah Gülen and his thugs failed at striking at our stability, security and sovereignty, not just due to their own incompetence, but thanks to the drive and will of our people as well as the solidarity we were flooded with by allies like Qatar.

Turkiye will never forget that Sheikh Tamim, the wise leader of Qatar, was the first Head of State to contact President Erdogan to offer his support as our forces battled terrorists through the night. Qatar’s unwavering stance with our people and leadership was clear for the world to see and proved to be a clear display of the strategic partnership – a precedent for diplomatic and fraternal relations.

A statement of condemnation was swiftly published by Doha to denounce and deplore the failed coup attempt and lawlessness on our streets. HH himself showcased his own humanity when he called for the respect of our people’s will. Two weeks later, HE Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani became the first foreign official to visit Turkiye in the aftermath of our night of terror.

Such exemplary acts of solidarity have long served as a central element in Qatar and Türkiye’s enduring relations amid the most challenging times.

Lest we forget the tragic earthquakes of earlier this year, when Qatar and its people once again stood by us through the trying time. Tens of thousands died in the devastating quakes, but many others were saved thanks to the rapid response and generous support from our brothers in Doha.

The air bridge, launched by HH Sheikh Tamim within hours of the catastrophe, helped with our humanitarian response and save and rescue efforts on the ground. It came as no surprise to see HH meeting President Erdogan in Istanbul shortly after the disaster – once again becoming the first Head of State to show up for our country.

As Turkiye heads into its new phase with a brand new vision that will mark our next century under His Excellency President Erdogan’s comprehensive road map “Century of Turkiye”, we hope to not only continue expanding relations in various fields such as economy, trade and defence, but to continue on the path of fraternity and friendship with Qatar.