100 days on: Al Jazeera searches for justice after Israel’s killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

Israel killed more than 46 Palestinian journalists between 2000 and 2020.

It has been 100 days since Israeli occupation forces soldiers killed renowned Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, the Qatar-based media network noted, pointing towards a lack of accountability despite numerous evidence on the killing.

In a statement on Thursday, Al Jazeera called on all international human rights and press freedom organisations, governments, journalists, and influencers to increase their efforts in demanding justice for Abu Akleh.

بمناسبة مرور ١٠٠ يوم على اغتيال #شيرين_أبو_عاقلة.. #الجزيرة تطلق غداً قناة خاصة على #يوتيوب تضم أرشيف الزميلة شيرين على مدار 20 عاما ليظل صوتها باقياً pic.twitter.com/OK9HjHxxu0 — Tamer Almisshal تامر المسحال (@TamerMisshal) August 17, 2022

Al Jazeera also called for an independent and impartial international investigation into the killing.

“Al Jazeera Media Network renews its pledge to Shireen’s family and colleagues around the world, that it remains committed to her cause and relentless in its efforts to ensure justice for Shireen,” said the Qatar-based network.

The broadcaster held a vigil at all its offices and launched a YouTube channel dedicated to Abu Akleh’s work.

The Palestinian-American journalist, 51, was shot and killed on 11 May by an Israeli sniper, per numerous witness testimonies and independent investigations.

The late journalist at the time was covering an Israeli raid in Jenin while in a vest and helmet that clearly identified her as a member of the press. The bullet targeted a specific area on her head that was not covered by the helmet.

Qatar, along with global governments, condemned the killing by the Israeli occupation forces, describing it as an attempt to silence journalists.

The killing sent shockwaves around the world as Palestinian and Arab households worldwide mourned the loss of the journalist described as the voice of Palestine.

Abu Akleh joined Al Jazeera in 1997 and was known for her coverage of the 2000 Palestinian Intifada.

“I chose journalism to be close to the people…it might not be easy to change the reality, but at least I could bring their voice to the world,” Abu Akleh previously said in an Al Jazeera interview.

No accountability

The Zionist state was quick to distort the narrative at the time of the incident, saying Palestinian fighters were on site of the murder.

However, Israel was later forced to take back its statement following testimonies by eyewitnesses as well as rights groups and organisations.

“The investigations all reached the same conclusion: confirming the eyewitness accounts that Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by the Israeli occupation forces. Such conclusions reinforce the assertions of Al Jazeera Media Network and the Abu Akleh family that Shireen was deliberately targeted by the Israeli occupation forces,” said Al Jazeera.

The network’s international legal experts have been working to refer the case to the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Abu Akleh’s family continue to call on the US, Israel’s main ally, to conduct an independent investigation. The US directly funds the Israeli regime with up to $4 billion.

Last month, the family travelled to the US after President Joe Biden dodged a meeting with them during his Tel Aviv and West Bank visits.

Abu Akleh’s family met with US State Secretary Antony Blinken instead, though the meeting yielded no progress in the case of the martyred journalist.

“The US needs to step up and conduct an investigation into the murder of their own citizen and journalist,” Abu Akleh’s niece Lina told Al Jazeera.

To date, the US has failed to label Israel as the perpetrator of the crime, despite investigations by US media outlets, including The New York Times and the Washington Post.

“The US has failed to do the bare minimum and hold the Israeli soldier [who fired the bullet], the chain of command, and the system accountable,” added Lina.

In July, the US examined the bullet and claimed that it was likely fired “unintentionally” from Israelis. The US State Department said that it could not reach a conclusion in its investigation due to the ammunition being “badly damaged”.

The probe found the bullet had come from “positions” belonging to Israeli soldiers, with the United States downplaying the killing as “the result of tragic circumstances” during an Israeli raid “against factions of Palestinian Islamic Jihad”.

In June, the UN found the bullet had been fired from an Israeli sniper.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) called on US authorities to follow up on its meeting with Abu Akleh’s family “with substantive action to investigate her death and bring those responsible to justice.”

Israel has long targeted the press for their reporting on the ongoing ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

According to the PJS, Israel killed more than 46 Palestinian journalists between 2000 and 2020. In April this year, there were 57 Israeli violations recorded against the press.

