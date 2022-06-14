Turkish Airlines takes off with ‘successful’ numbers post-pandemic 

The airline reached 80% load factor, carrying 6.3 million passengers during May 2022.

Turkish Airlines has once again taken off with successful numbers under its belt after overcoming the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, which had a major impact on the global aviation sector

The national carrier reached 80% load factor, carrying 6.3 million passengers during May 2022, making its comeback faster than any other airline.

According to passenger and cargo traffic statistics from May, the airlines managed to increase seat capacity offered to passengers by 12.6% compared to the same period in 2019.

This was due to an increasing demand for travel despite several countries continuing with travel restrictions in the wake of the pandemic..

“Although our sector was almost brought to halt during the pandemic, we as Turkish Airlines never stopped,” Turkish Airlines General Manager Bilal Ekşi said, commenting on the company’s latest figures.

“We worked towards today as we knew we would be returning to our route to success even stronger. May 2022 numbers show that our goals and dreams are starting to materialize. We believe we will be meeting again above the clouds with the 6.3 million passengers who chose the privileged travel experience of Turkish Airlines during May and extend our thanks for choosing us. Now is the time to talk about good things again.”

The flag carrier was not only successful with passenger transportation, but also steps taken in the air cargo sector. The volume of cargo and mail carried during May increased by 11.3% compared to the same period in 2019, reaching 144,000 tons.

According to May 2022 Traffic Results:

Carrying a total of 6.3 million passengers, Turkish Airlines’ domestic load factor stood at 83.7% while its international load factor was 79.5%.

Cargo and mail volume increased by 11.3% compared to the same period in 2019 and reached 144,000 tons

According to the January-May 2022 Traffic Results:

Total passengers carried during the January-May period was 24 million.

During January-May, total load factor was at 73.5%. International load factor was at 72.5% while domestic load factor was at 82.8%.

Total Available Seat Kilometer during January-May stood at 71.8 billion during 2022 while it was 72.7 billion during the same period in 2019.

Cargo/mail carried during January-May increased by 13.4% compared to the same period in 2019 and reached 673,000 tons.