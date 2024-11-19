South Korea’s 15th Gwangju Biennale celebrates cultural ties with Qatar

Doha News spoke to National Museum of Qatar’s director Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Thani to discuss the significance of the Gulf state’s participation in the Biennale.

The 15th Gwangju Biennale in South Korea has been hailed as a significant tribute to the growing cultural exchange between South Korea and Qatar, highlighting the deepening artistic collaboration between the two nations.

According to Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Thani, the Director of the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ), Qatar’s pavilion at the biennale “serves as a significant tribute to the cultural bridge between Qatar and Korea”.

The Gulf nation is the only Arab country to boast a standalone pavilion at the oldest contemporary art biennale in South Korea.

In an exclusive statement to Doha News, Sheikh Abdulaziz said it was an immense honour for Qatar to “represent the Arab world…showcasing our vibrant artistic heritage on an international platform”.

Sheikh Abdulaziz also highlighted that this achievement reflects the NMoQ’s common values and mutual appreciation for artistic expression and cultural heritage.

“The Qatar Pavilion provides an incredible opportunity to introduce the talent of Qatari artists to a global audience and to foster connections with Korean and international visitors,” he explained. “Through the exchange and dialogue this exhibition inspires, we hope to enrich the longstanding cultural ties between our countries.”

Relationship with natural world

Qatar’s pavilion presented the “Knock Rain Knock” exhibition curated by the National Museum of Qatar that features the works of seven Qatari and Qatar-based artists.

According to the biennale’s official website, Qatar’s commissioned works were thematically divided into four chapters.

Artists drew inspiration from the Islamic rain prayer (salat al istisqaa) as a means of representing humans’ intimate relationship with the natural world. In the Islamic tradition, the rain prayer is observed to seek rain from God in times of drought.

When asked about Qatar’s rainy season and its relationship with the pavilion, Sheikh Abdulaziz said that Knock, Rain, Knock, “draws from our relationship with nature, embodying the seasonal blessing of rain and the gratitude it inspires.”

“Rainfall holds a deep significance in Qatari culture, symbolising both renewal and sustenance, and it’s closely linked to our values and traditions,” he added.

Qatar’s exhibition suggests that the coming together of people to perform a congregational prayer to seek rain is both a spiritual and an environmental act.

Sheikh Abdulaziz noted that Qatar’s low annual rainfall makes every drop invaluable. He explained that the exhibition encourages visitors to reflect on the significance of rain, its impact on the earth and materials, and how tradition and faith can strengthen our connection to the environment.

He also highlighted that the achievement not only showcases the strength and vision of Qatar’s creative community but also marks a significant milestone in global art history.

“By participating, we are reinforcing Qatar Museums’ commitment to nurturing our artists and bringing their voices to global dialogues,” he said.

The NMoQ chief hopes that Knock, Rain, Knock, will create greater understanding and admiration for Qatari art, as well as open new pathways for collaboration, “enriching our presence in the international art world”.

The 15th Gwangju Biennale will run until December 1.