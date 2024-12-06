Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad’s wedding to be held on Saturday

The Amiri Diwan announced that the wedding of Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani and Sheikha Fatima bint Nasser Al Thani would take place on 7 December.

Qatar is preparing for a grand celebration as His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the youngest son of His Highness The Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser Al-Missned, gets ready to tie the knot.

The Amiri Diwan announced on Friday that the wedding ceremony would take place on 7 December.

The bride, Sheikha Fatima bint Nasser bin Hassan Al Thani, is the daughter of Sheikh Nasser bin Hassan Al Thani, who formerly served as team manager of Al-Wakrah Football Club.

Known for keeping a low profile, Sheikha Fatima has largely stayed out of the spotlight, making her marriage to Sheikh Khalifa a rare moment of public attention for the bride.

“On this joyous occasion, the Amiri Diwan extends its heartfelt congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the State, His Highness the Father Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, the Deputy Emir, and His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani,” the statement by the Amiri Diwan said.

“The Diwan prays to Allah Almighty to bless this union and make it a prosperous and happy marriage,” it added.

Earlier reports suggested that celebrations would commence on 6 December with a lavish banquet hosted by the groom’s mother, Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, in honour of the couple.

The event, expected to feature traditional Qatari hospitality, will gather members of the royal family, regional royals, and close family friends.

On December 7, the festivities will continue with the men’s wedding ceremony, a highly anticipated event that will reflect the grandeur and cultural significance of Qatari royal traditions.

Sheikh Khalifa, affectionately known as “KHK” on Instagram, is widely admired for his public service and leadership as Qatar’s Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya).

At just 32 years old, he is the youngest royal to hold this prestigious position, reflecting his dedication to the nation.

While the guest list has yet to be officially confirmed, the nuptials are expected to draw public figures and dignitaries from across the globe, along with regional royals and international leaders.