Saudi Arabia to host AFC Asian Cup 2027

The announcement comes a week after Iraq pledged to contest the bidding .

Saudi Arabia has been announced as the host of the 2027 Asian Cup by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Wednesday afternoon.

“We welcome all of Asia in Saudi Arabia in 2027,” Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal said at the 33rd Asian Football Confederation (AFC) attended by FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

“We are making big strides in hosting the biggest global sporting events,” al-Faisal added.

In October 2022, the AFC Executive Committee shortlisted the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) as the final bidders to host the Asian Cup 2027 after deliberating their proposals.

However, the AIFF would ultimately withdraw from the bid in December, edging Saudi Arabia to become the last remaining bidder.

Last month, Iraq Football Association President (IFA) Adnan Dirjal said the new era of stability is an opportunity to invite the 2027 Asian Cup into the country.

Unhitched from a decades-long FIFA ban, the Governor of Basra Asaad Al-Eidani backed the notion of hosting the illustrious tournament.

“Iraq has become safe and deserves a lot, and this is proven by the current championship, which recorded a high success rate, and we must strive to host the Asian Championship in Iraq,” Al-Eidani told Iraqi News Agency.

“Iraq broke a record in public attendance during the Gulf Championship in its 25th edition, compared to all previous editions in other Gulf countries,” the governor added.

“Saudi Arabia is the only country to host the Asian Championship in 2027, and there may be a partnership between Iraq and Saudi Arabia to host this tournament, and Iraq may host it alone.”

Qatar is set to host the AFC Asian Cup 2023 after hosting the FIFA World Cup 2022 for the first time in the Middle East.