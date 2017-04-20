#Qtip: Why Arabs don’t like to use their left hands

Left-handedness can be a bit of a taboo in Arab and Muslim countries.

According to Khalifa Saleh Al Haroon, founder of ILoveQatar.net, that’s because the left hand is widely considered to be the “dirty hand.”

In one of his latest Qtips, Al Haroon explained that in Arab culture, the right hand is reserved for eating meals and greeting people.

This follows in the tradition of the Prophet Muhammad, who favored his right hand for such actions.

Insult

But the left hand is typically used to clean one’s self after going to the bathroom.

Thus, trying to do a lefty handshake or even waving at someone with your left hand could be considered insulting to some people.

“Oh, and of course there are exceptions as to when to use the left hand, like when you can’t use your right,” ILQ adds.

So now you know. Thoughts?