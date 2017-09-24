Qataris plan solidarity event for Emir on the Corniche today

Residents will welcome the Emir back to Qatar this evening with a solidarity event on the Corniche.

Sheikh Tamim traveled abroad a few weeks ago to meet with world leaders in Turkey, Germany, France and the US.

The trip marked the first time he left the country since the Gulf dispute began this summer.

Ahead of his return, officials on Twitter have announced plans to host a warm welcome for him at the airport.

A more public welcome will await him after people perform maghrib prayers together on the Corniche, around 5:30pm.

Early this morning, television cameras could already be seen set up on the thoroughfare.

Street parking is already closed off, and fences have gone up from the Sheraton to the Museum of Islamic Art, in preparations that are reminiscent of National Day.

The event plans are being spread through a hashtag on Twitter called يوم_الاحد_صلاة_المغرب_في_الكورنيش#. This loosely translates into “Sunset prayer at the Corniche on Sunday.”

The show of solidarity comes as Qatar’s dispute with its neighbors nears the four-month mark.

With no end in sight, some Saudis have tried to promote regime change in Qatar, by praising a few dissenting members of the ruling family.

However, both expats and residents have so far overwhelmingly expressed support for Sheikh Tamim, who has been leading Qatar since his father abdicated power to him in 2013.

This is being done on social media, as well as through artwork, t-shirts and even baked goods bearing the Emir’s likeness.

