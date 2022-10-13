Qatari officials attend Palestine reconciliation meeting in Algeria: reports

In January, Algeria launched an initiative aimed at uniting the Palestinian factions.

Qatari representatives reportedly participated in the Palestinian reconciliation talks in Algeria on Tuesday between rival movements Hamas and Fatah.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Maher Mezher, a leader in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, confirmed the participation of representatives from Qatar and Oman.

However, Qatar has not commented on its participation.

Al Araby Al Jadeed reported that 14 Palestinian factions reached an agreement on Wednesday to end a 15-year divide, noting plans to hold elections.

The representative of the “Democratic Front” in Algeria Muhammad Al-Hamami told the news outlet that the agreement entails the re-election of a National Council for the Palestine Liberation Organisation.

The official added that the deal includes the establishment of a joint follow-up committee headed by Algeria to ensure the implementation of the agreement. Under the agreement, the Palestinain National Council would be elected within one year of the signing.

Another provision places emphasis on preserving Palestinian unity while resisting the occupation.

The Gulf state had previously hosted dialogue between Fatah and Hamas in 2016 in an effort to discuss the implementation of a 2014 agreement. The deal had stipulated the formation of a Palestinian unity government to oversee legislative and presidential elections.

Last year, Abbas announced the postponement of elections, noting uncertainty on whether Israel would allow elections to take place in East Jerusalem, the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

The last elections in 2006 had ended with victory for President Mahmoud Abbas as well as Hamas, which secured 74 seats out of 132.

Fatah and Hamas were then locked in a bitter war from 2006 until 2007, resulting in the killing of more than 600 Palestinians and the division of territories between the parties.

Hamas controls the Gaza Strip while Fatah holds the Palestinian Authority (PA) government in Ramallah. Egypt had also tried brokering an agreement between the two sides through previous meetings, but yielded no results.

Algeria is among the countries that vocally opposes the ongoing Israeli occupation of Palestine while staunchly refusing to normalise with the Zionist state.

In January, Algiers launched an initiative aimed at uniting the Palestinian factions. Algerian officials held separate meetings with Hamas and Fatah officials before the latest talks in an effort to outline a proposal.