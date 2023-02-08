Qatar to make Manchester United bid within days: reports

Qatari investors have yet to comment publicly on the matter, however it comes amid widespread speculations over interest in entering the English Premier League.

The current owners of Manchester United gave prospective buyers a deadline until the middle of February to submit their offers, and a Qatari group is “confident” that it will outbid the rivals, British media claimed.

Man Utd is seeking more than £6 billion for the club and wants any offer to include a proposal to renovate Old Trafford, which could cost an additional £2 billion.

According to the reports, the Qatari investors are allegedly pushing for a complete takeover from the current owners, The Glazer Family, and have no interest in a partial ownership.

Qatari investors have yet to comment publicly on the matter, however it comes amid widespread speculations over interest in entering the Premier League following success with Paris Saint-Germain in France.

However, they are likely to have competition from Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the richest man in Britain, who has already stated his interest in purchasing the club.

Any takeover would require Premier League approval.

Erik ten Hag’s management team will have tremendous financial support if the deal is approved, allowing United to challenge for the top spot in English football. With unseemly transfer funds available, a takeover of this magnitude would instantly make Manchester United one of the wealthiest clubs in Europe.

It might, however, cause some problems for European competition, as although it has been reported that the United takeover would come from separate investors, Qatar Sports Investments already owns PSG, and UEFA regulations forbid two clubs with overlapping membership from competing.

The investors, according to sources who spoke to the Daily Mail, want to build on the success of Qatar’s 2022 World Cup bid.

“[The investors] also want to build on the success of the World Cup. They recognise that Manchester United is the biggest football club in the world, the crown jewels, and there is a steely-minded determination to buy it and get it to where it should be,” they told the Daily Mail.

The bid was first reported in the media in June 2018, and it sparked a lot of discussions and speculation among football fans and analysts.

The Al Thani family reportedly had a bid for United that was worth more than £1 billion rejected by the Glazers in 2011.

Manchester United is one of the most successful and popular football clubs in the world, with a huge global following and a rich history dating back to 1878.

Over the years, the club has won numerous trophies, including the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the Champions League, and it has produced many great players and legends of the game.