Qatar meets Hamas delegation in Doha for ceasefire talks

The meeting was held between the gulf state’s prime minister and senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met with a delegation of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Doha led by senior official Khalil al-Hayya on Saturday.

The two sides discussed the latest updates in a Gaza ceasefire and captives exchange deal and “ways to advance the process were discussed to ensure a clear and comprehensive agreement that brings an end to the ongoing war in the region,” a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

During an exclusive interview with Qatari daily Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Deputy Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, Mohammed Al-Hindi detailed the latest developments in the ceasefire talks and the captives exchange deal.

“The Islamic Jihad movement is an essential part of discussions to stop the aggression against our people in Gaza in the context of the captives exchange deal. It is true that Hamas is authorized to negotiate, but consultations with the movement are ongoing. Last week, extensive meetings were held with Hamas leaders in Cairo to discuss a ceasefire and exchange deal,” al-Hindi said.

When asked what the movements current visions were in light of the latest developments, al-Hindi said the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement was focused on completing the captives exchange deal through key mediators, namely Egypt and Qatar, focusing on Israel’s complete withdrawal from Gaza.

Last week’s meeting in Cairo “included several meetings with the negotiating team and an important meeting with the head of Egyptian General Intelligence Hassan Rashad, which discussed developments in the exchange deal, as well as developments in the formation of the Gaza Support Committee and meetings with Hamas, the Popular Front, and factions present in Cairo.”

Al-Hindi also attested to the importance of Cairo and Doha’s role in negotiating to complete the deal, despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “political and personal calculations” in hindering the deal.

“Efforts are being made to overcome any obstacles,” al-Hindi added.

On Tuesday, Israel’s negotiators returned from Qatar for “internal consultations” following the week of talks.

“The negotiating team, which includes senior personnel[…]will return this evening from Qatar to Israel following a week of significant negotiations. The team has returned for internal consultations in Israel regarding the continuation of the negotiations for the return of our hostages,” a statement from Netanyahyu said.

Hamas stated that the negotiations “are proceeding seriously in Doha” and that it “has shown responsibility and flexibility”. CIA chief William Burns was also partook in talks in Doha to smooth over remaining obstacles between Hamas and Israel.

Several roadblocks have come in a ceasefire deal reaching fruition. Chief among them has been Israel’s constant shift in it’s conditions concerning its withdrawal from the territory as well as the exchange of Palestinian prisoners and Israeli captives.

Israel claims that there are at least 96 captives in the Gaza Strip, including the bodies of 34.

Qatar, alongside Egypt and the U.S., has been a crucial mediator involved in months of unsuccessful talks for a Gaza ceasefire and captives release truce.

In November, Doha said it would halt its mediation efforts, saying it would resume when both Hamas and Israel showed “willingness and seriousness.”

On the ground in Gaza, an Israeli military raid has emptied the Kamal Adwan hospital, rendering north Gaza’s last major health facility out of service.

International bodies have called on Israel to release Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital Dr. Hussam Abu Safia who was abducted following accusations of “being an operative for the Palestinian resistance group of Hamas,” according to the occupation’s military.

During the attack on the health facility in Beit Lahia, Israel set fire to sections of the Kamal Adwan Hospital. The brutal aggression is a part of Israel’s siege on northern Gaza which began in October.

“Yesterday evening, the remaining 15 critical patients, 50 caregivers and 20 health workers were transferred to Indonesian Hospital, which lacks the necessary equipment and supplies to provide adequate care,” the World Health Organisation said in a statement.

Israel’s brutal war on the Gaza Strip has claimed the lives of at least 45,484 Palestinians and wounded 108,090 since October 7, 2023.