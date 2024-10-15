Qatar hosts 71st session of WHO Regional Committee for Eastern Mediterranean

The Minister of Public Health has outlined Qatar’s commitment to international cooperation and humanitarian support..

Qatar is committed to advancing health programmes and initiatives that promote well-being both regionally and globally, according to the country’s minister of public health.

Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari reiterated Qatar’s commitment to global health, during the 71st session of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean.

The event, which began in Qatar on Monday and will continue to run until Thursday, is held under the theme “Health Beyond Borders: Action, Access, Equity in the Eastern Mediterranean Region”.

“The State of Qatar strongly believes that investing in global health and in the WHO is an investment in global stability, security, and health,” Al Kuwari said.

She further outlined Qatar’s commitment to international cooperation and humanitarian support.

“Our country provides development support to the countries most in need, especially for sustainable development projects in health and education,” she said.

The event was also attended by Hanan Hassan Balkhy, the director of the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region. The WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, also gave a virtual address.

Al Kuwari highlighted Qatar’s successful collaboration with the WHO.

“Qatar was one of the first countries in the world to respond to the WHO’s call for core voluntary contributions in 2021,” she said.

She also noted the upcoming launch of a joint report with the WHO on sports and health, stemming from the Sport for Health partnership established in 2021.

The Minister also introduced Qatar’s third National Health Strategy (2024-2030), aimed at improving health outcomes and meeting Sustainable Development Goals.

In addressing regional health challenges, Al Kuwari pointed to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, stressing the urgent need to end the ongoing violence.

She underlined that over 107 million people in the region require assistance, and that polio remains a public health emergency.