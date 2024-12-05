Qatar Foundation and Memac Ogilvy shine at MEPRA Awards 2024 with 11 wins

This achievement is remarkable for Qatar Foundation and Memac Ogilvy, building on their success in 2023 when they won five awards, including four Gold, for their contributions to shaping the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 narrative.

Qatar Foundation (QF) and its communications partner, Memac Ogilvy, secured 11 awards at the 16th Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) Awards 2024.

The annual ceremony, held in the UAE, celebrates excellence in public relations and communications across the region.

The duo’s remarkable achievements spanned nine categories, including healthcare, artificial intelligence, and arts and culture.

They earned five Gold, five Silver, and one Bronze, with QF and Memac Ogilvy defending the Best in Qatar and Best Corporate Communications titles for the second year running.

A standout success was the Bytes of AI content series, which won Gold in the Best Artificial Intelligence category.

The series simplifies complex AI concepts into engaging narratives, fostering public understanding of AI’s transformative potential.

Four other Gold awards celebrated the launch of the Al-Mujadilah Center and Mosque for Women earlier in 2024.

Silver awards highlighted campaigns such as The City Beyond Education, which increased visitor numbers to Education City and won Best Sports & Recreation.

Another noteworthy Silver went to Decoding Health, a series demystifying precision health, which also secured Best Education and Best Healthcare categories, as well as a Bronze for Best Arabic Language.

Additionally, the Arabic Minute campaign received Silver for Best Use of Social Media. This initiative offers accessible Arabic grammar lessons through creative, concise micro-content.

Reflecting on the success, Leila Sibaey, Executive Director of Communications at QF, said, “These accolades are a testament to our commitment to advancing the rich heritage of the Arab world and driving social progress, primarily through education. They also reflect the strong partnership we share with Memac Ogilvy and the impactful work we achieve together.”

Megan Yarmuth, Head of Public Relations at Memac Ogilvy Qatar, added, “This year’s achievements highlight our innovative, community-focused campaigns that address complex topics with clarity. Together with QF, we have celebrated Qatar’s heritage while shaping its future in areas like AI and precision health.”