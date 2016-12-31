Qatar farmers to start selling fresh produce at Katara

Chantelle D'mello

Starting next week, Qatar residents will be able to buy more locally-grown produce closer to home, after a new food festival kicks off at Katara Cultural Village on Jan. 3.

Like the popular local farmer’s markets, the Mahaseel (fresh produce) festival will host vendors selling Qatar-grown vegetables, fruit and poultry as well as flowers, honey, juice and dairy products.

But it will be a much closer venue for most people, as the current markets are located in Al Khor, Al Wakrah and Al Mazrouah (near Umm Salal Stadium).

Omar Chatriwala / Doha News

The festival will take place in the southern part of Katara near Parking Area 5 (see map here) and will run from Jan. 3 to Jan. 7 from 8am to 9pm.

It will then open again every weekend from 8am to 6pm until the end of April.

According to organizers at Katara, a total of 22 outlets and 12 vending trucks will take part.

Good value promise

Speaking to media this week, Katara’s General Manager Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti said that produce sold at the market would be “only the best quality.

He added that it would be cheaper than similar goods sold at the country’s wholesale markets.

Reem Saad / Doha News

Additionally, Katara’s restaurants will be encouraged to buy the food they need for their outlets from the markets, Al Sulaiti said.

At the end of each day that the market is open, food will be donated to “needy families,” he added.

Katara will also host an exhibition about Nakheel Palm trees at the market. There, visitors will be taught how to plant one, as well as learn about the tree’s health benefits and importance in Qatar.

Additionally, visitors will be invited to take part in a weekly contest to win QR2,000 worth of shopping coupons.

