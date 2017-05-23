Qatar condemns deadly bombing at concert in Manchester

Qatar has “strongly condemned and denounced” an explosion which killed nearly two dozen people at an Ariana Grande concert in the UK last night.

The state’s foreign minister also issued a short statement on Twitter expressing “sincere condolences and thoughts” to the victims and their families.

My sincere condolences and thoughts to victims of #Manchester attack and their families. #Qatar stand by #UK gov & people. — محمد بن عبدالرحمن (@MBA_AlThani_) May 23, 2017

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on QNA this morning that it “reiterated Qatar’s firm stance on rejecting violence and terrorism regardless of its source and whatever its motives and reasons.”

Qatar rejects “all criminal attacks that terrorize the innocent people and contradict with humanitarian values and principles,” the ministry added.

It said the Gulf state stood in “full solidarity” with the UK government and expressed condolences to the families of the victims and the UK government, wishing the injured a quick recovery.

With 22 people dead, this is one of the deadliest attacks the UK has seen in recent years, and officials are treating it as terrorism-related for now.

The explosion took place in the foyer of Manchester Arena around 10:30pm, according to police.

NEW: Video appears to show moment of blast at Manchester Arena. "Oh my God. What just happened?" https://t.co/rRPcjBF6cW pic.twitter.com/11h2fi22Ul — ABC News (@ABC) May 23, 2017

Also, more than 50 people have suffered “shrapnel-like injuries,” the BBC reports.

Grande is a 23-year-old American pop singer, and many in the audience were teenagers and their mothers.

Following the attack, the artist, who was unharmed, tweeted:

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Qatar reactions

In Qatar, people waking up to news of the tragedy reacted with similar horror:

Absolutely tragic, what happened in Manchester. You can't go bombing events with teenagers, that's next level nonsense. — Ali Al Majid/McSpeed (@AliMcSpeed) May 23, 2017

What horrendous, heart wrenching news to wake up to. #Manchester my prayers are with you 💛 — Follow Your Sunshine (@PolBag) May 23, 2017

woke up to the Manchester concert blast, now watching jaw dropping footage of fleeing concert goers. 19 dead. numb. — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) May 23, 2017

God bless those families of those kids. #Manchester — Krys 👩🏾‍💻 (@avskrys) May 23, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers for those affected in Manchester and their families — Mohamad Al Karbi (@MohamadKarbi) May 23, 2017

Qatar and the UK are close allies, and the attack comes days after the government reaffirmed its stance against regional extremist groups.

