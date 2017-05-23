Qatar condemns deadly bombing at concert in Manchester
Qatar has “strongly condemned and denounced” an explosion which killed nearly two dozen people at an Ariana Grande concert in the UK last night.
The state’s foreign minister also issued a short statement on Twitter expressing “sincere condolences and thoughts” to the victims and their families.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on QNA this morning that it “reiterated Qatar’s firm stance on rejecting violence and terrorism regardless of its source and whatever its motives and reasons.”
Qatar rejects “all criminal attacks that terrorize the innocent people and contradict with humanitarian values and principles,” the ministry added.
It said the Gulf state stood in “full solidarity” with the UK government and expressed condolences to the families of the victims and the UK government, wishing the injured a quick recovery.
With 22 people dead, this is one of the deadliest attacks the UK has seen in recent years, and officials are treating it as terrorism-related for now.
The explosion took place in the foyer of Manchester Arena around 10:30pm, according to police.
Also, more than 50 people have suffered “shrapnel-like injuries,” the BBC reports.
Grande is a 23-year-old American pop singer, and many in the audience were teenagers and their mothers.
Following the attack, the artist, who was unharmed, tweeted:
Qatar reactions
In Qatar, people waking up to news of the tragedy reacted with similar horror:
Qatar and the UK are close allies, and the attack comes days after the government reaffirmed its stance against regional extremist groups.
