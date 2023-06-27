Opinion: Amir Tamim has positioned Qatar as prominent global player

I wish to extend my warmest congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the momentous occasion of attaining a decade in office as the Amir of the State of Qatar.

Such significant milestone is indeed worthy of celebration. The unwavering commitment of His Highness, visionary leadership, and dedication to the prosperity and progress of Qatar and its people has birthed a country desired by many.

Under the wise leadership of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatar has witnessed remarkable transformations and advancements in various spheres.

Through his profound vision, far-sighted policies and strategic initiatives, Qatar has been positioned as a prominent global player, both politically and economically. The Country has emerged as a hub of innovation, development, and cultural exchange in the region.

Notably, the past decade has witnessed numerous achievements that have brought pride and prosperity to the nation.

Out of many hallmarks of his reign worthy of mention are, hosting of the FIFA World Cup 2022, the expansion of Hamad International Airport, and the development of world class infrastructure projects thereby placing Qatar on the world stage.

These achievements reflect the commitment of exemplary leadership to ensuring a good legacy and inclusive future for the people of Qatar.

‘Commitment to promoting cultural exchange’

The Amir’s commitment to promoting education, innovation, and cultural exchange has also contributed to the intellectual and social development of Qatar’s society.

Through initiatives such as the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development, Qatar has become a beacon of knowledge and enlightenment, nurturing talent and fostering intellectual growth.

We must also recognise and commend his various diplomatic initiatives and commitment to mediation as well as vital interventions in resolving conflicts and promoting dialogue among nations.

Likewise, his dedication to humanitarian causes and support for refugees and displaced communities have set an example of compassion and solidarity for the world to follow.

Nigeria-Qatar relations on uphill incline

As the Amir embarks on the next phase of his leadership journey, I am confident that Qatar will continue to achieve remarkable milestones and make significant strides in various domains.

It is my fervent prayer that His Highness Shiekh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani records even greater accomplishments and blessings for the people of Qatar in the coming years.

Relations between Qatar and Nigeria has also witnessed tremendous improvement in the past 10 years. Looking ahead, I believe that our two great nations would continue to maximise collaborations that would further strengthen bilateral relations.

On behalf of the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the entire Staff of the Embassy, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and felicitations to His Highness, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the celebration of a 10-year milestone in office and look forward to building on relations between our both countries.

Yakubu Abdullahi Ahmed is the ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Qatar.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Doha News, its editorial board or staff.