Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi booed again in Tel Aviv for pro-Palestine views 

Achraf Hakimi has been vocal for his stance on Palestine.

Paris Saint Germain’s Achraf Hakimi was booed on Sunday night’s match against FC Nantes for the Trophée des Champions in Israel.

Videos shared online show a large scale of football fans heckling the 23-year-old football player in Tel Aviv.

▫Le joueur marocain du PSG Achraf Hakimi sifflé par le public israélien, pour son soutien à la Palestine.⤵#PSGFCN pic.twitter.com/SgdTWy8YS2 — Franceat (@Franceatpresso2) July 31, 2022

Hakimi is an avid supporter of the Palestinian cause and showcased his support on Twitter last year when residents of the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood were evicted by the Israeli government.

Hakimi reshared a video of activists being arrested, quoting the post with a #FreePalestine hashtag.

The right-back is no stranger to harassment from spectators in Tel Aviv, as last year, he was met with the same abuse.

Fans of Hakimi showed love to the player and applauded his support by commenting on his post with the Trophee des Champions trophy.

Hakimi has yet to comment on Sunday night’s incident.

Israeli fans have a long history of harassing pro-Palestinian athletes from the stands.

Munas Dabbur, an Arab Palestinian player on Israel’s national football team, announced that he would quit the team in July.

The decision came after months of constant abuse from fans after Dabbur spoke out against the illegal Israeli military occupation.