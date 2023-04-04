IPA Qatar launches Invest Qatar Gateway, first digital platform for investors in country￼

Through the platform investors can explore current tenders and connect with other members and IPA team for direct support on growing their business.

The Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (IPA Qatar) has launched Invest Qatar Gateway, the country’s first-ever digital platform for investors.

The free online resource aims to assist foreign investors and companies in Qatar by facilitating the search for new business partners, public and private sector business opportunities, as well as resources to support business growth in the country.

Through the platform, investors can explore current tenders and connect with other members as well as the IPA Qatar Investor Relations team for direct support on business ventures across various sectors.

IPA Qatar is expanding its digital investment relations services with the launch of Access Qatar in the second quarter of 2023.

Access Qatar is intended to facilitate the arrival of foreign investors to the Gulf nation with visa and entry support, dedicated relationship managers, assistance with business formation, customised information packs, discounted rates, airport fast-track services and 24/7 WhatsApp assistance.

“Our new digital initiatives form the next step in our journey towards offering an innovative, fully-integrated digital environment for investors looking to access real business opportunities in the country,” said Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al Thani, CEO at IPA Qatar.

“From facilitating foreign investors’ entry in the market to scaling up business activity and increasing their local market connectivity, each initiative targets a specific aspect of the investor experience and aims to deliver added value and convenience.”

The CEO further added that the main goal of the latest addition is to empower investors with the necessary tools and resources to make informed decisions and achieve their objectives with confidence.

By doing so, IPA Qatar proves its dedication to providing comprehensive support services to investors throughout their journey while fostering a business-friendly environment.

The pioneering digital platform for investors in Qatar is supported by an innovative Content Management System and provides real-time insights to its users, which can be accessed through the company’s website and is designed to assist users in making informed investment decisions.

It further offers an extensive Companies Directory, allowing users to explore the network of companies already operating in the Gulf nation. Users can request introductions to potential partner companies and showcase their locally established companies to other businesses and investors.

This comes as part of IPA Qatar’s long-term commitment to innovation and digital transformation in the country’s investment ecosystem.