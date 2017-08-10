How to enjoy the Perseids meteor shower in Qatar
A special meteor shower that you should be able to see without any special equipment will light up the sky in a few days time.
The annual Perseids spectacle takes place each August, when the Earth passes through a cloud of debris from the comet Swift-Tuttle, prompting ice and dust to burn up in the atmosphere.
NASA said some 150 meteors will rain down each hour starting Saturday night during Perseids’ peak.
However, the almost full moon may make some of them hard to see.
Checking it out
Speaking to the Qatar Tribune, astronomy expert Dr. Beshir Marzouk said the best time to see the shower locally is from late night Saturday, Aug. 12 to dawn on Sunday morning.
And previously, Jassim Lari of the Qatar Astronomy Club recommended heading to any dark location in the country to observe the meteor shower.
He added that the best spots would be in the northern part of Qatar. This is where the radiant is, or the point in the sky where the meteors will appear to originate from.
Experts say no telescopes are needed to enjoy the show (but maybe bring some coffee or karak).
