HEC Paris in Qatar signs MOU with Qatari ultra app Snoonu

Snoonu the Qatari fastest growing startup, partners with HEC Paris in Qatar to unleash the potential of the Ultra App.

Snoonu, the fastest growing Qatari tech startup has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreement with HEC Paris, the leading executive education provider in Qatar, ranked #1 in the world by the Financial Times Executive Education Rankings. This significant collaboration marks the beginning of an innovative partnership that aims to unleash the unicorn’s Snoonu potential.

By collaborating on research projects, provide Snoonu employees with access to a wide array of HEC Paris degree programs and certifications, and cooperate on the delivery of custom programs and thought leadership activities.

The agreement was signed today by Dr. Pablo Martin de Holan Dean of HEC Paris in Qatar, and Hamad Mubarak Al Hajri, the founder and CEO of Snoonu.

“This is a particularly proud partnership for Snoonu, which evolved from my capstone project while I was pursuing an Executive MBA at HEC Paris in Qatar,” explained Al Hajri, the Founder and CEO of Snoonu.

“This partnership is a significant step towards Snoonu’s achievement of the ultra app objective.”

“The partnership between Snoonu and HEC Paris is an example of the transformative potential of academic and corporate synergies. Working together, businesspeople and Academia can create value for the firms and their communities. Management Education, and in particular life-long learning, is an essential mechanism to unleash innovation and entrepreneurship and create sustainable businesses”, explained Dean Martin de Holan.

“HEC Paris in Qatar is proud of the success of Snoonu and its team, a company born from the practical application of knowledge acquired through our EMBA program.”

The MOU demonstrates HEC Paris in Qatar’s commitment to Qatar National Vision 2030, upholding its dedication to fostering local talent and enhancing human capacity. Additionally, it signifies the institution’s active role in nurturing the startup and entrepreneurial ecosystem and the overarching goal to establish a knowledge-based economy in Qatar.

As part of its commitment to cultivating Qatar’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, HEC Paris in Qatar has spearheaded the creation of the Observatory of Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

This initiative promotes collaboration and encourages open discussions, with the purpose of sharing valuable insights about Qatar’s entrepreneurial landscape. The ultimate goal of the Observatory is to develop new startup models and frameworks to drive economic development and achieve national objectives.

About Snoonu

Founded in 2019 by Hamad Al Hajri, an entrepreneur and startup expert with over 20 years of experience in business innovation, Snoonu aims to revolutionize the Qatari market with the fastest services and the most diverse marketplace, facilitating online shopping, lifestyle, food, grocery delivery, and third-party logistics services for startups and SMEs in Qatar.

In November 2020, Snoonu launched its own 24/7 online grocery store, offering a wide range of locally sourced products and supporting Qatar’s merchants.

Due to its phenomenal performance, Snoonu was awarded several awards, including “Most Funded Startup” by Forbes, “Resilience Award” by QDB, and Najah Qatari 2021 & 2022 by the public votes.

About HEC Paris:

A foundational legacy of the Paris Chamber of Commerce and Industry, HEC Paris was established in 1881 and today brings together 160 permanent professors, 4,500 students from 110 different countries and 8,000 managers in executive education programs every year.

A leader in impactful learning, HEC Paris is committed to excellence and impact in teaching and research, facilitating transformational change and contributing to a more inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous world. In 2010 HEC Paris joined Qatar Foundation to bring world-class Executive Education programs and research activity to Qatar and the region.

HEC Paris launched Qatar’s first international EMBA, and now offers a specialised Master’s and several certificate programs. HEC Paris in Qatar also delivers in-house, custom-designed corporate programs in Qatar and across the region, which help organisations address business challenges through purpose-built talent and leader development programs.

The programs and research activities of HEC Paris in Qatar are designed to enhance corporate competitiveness and are aimed at promoting and advancing diversified and knowledge-based economies in the region.

Corporate partnerships, which promote life-long learning, applied research and thought leadership play a key part in HEC Paris’ mission of bringing about regional economic transformation by developing business talent, managers and leaders who can meet the societal and environmental challenges of the future. http://www.qatar.exed.hec.edu/

In 2023, for the second consecutive year, HEC Paris was ranked #1 worldwide in Executive Education by the Financial Times. It is also ranked #1 business school in Europe by the Financial Times and #1 EMBA in the world in the QS World University Ranking.