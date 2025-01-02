From shopping festivals to inflatable obstacle course: Five events to check out this weekend in Doha

The events include outdoor movie screenings, shopping and other fun activities.

The first weekend of 2025 calls for new experiences and activities to mark the beginning of the year with families and friends.

People in Qatar can enjoy plenty of events during the upcoming weekend with a wide variety of entertainment.

1. Shop Qatar Festival

Source: Visit Qatar

Shop Qatar, the largest local shopping festival, has returned on January 1, featuring 20 participating malls and shopping destinations.

The event is offering discounts, family-friendly entertainment and raffle prizes ranging from QAR 10,000 ($2,741) to QAR 100,000 ($27,406).

Lucky shoppers who spend at least QAR 200 ($55) at any of the participating malls can participate in raffle draws by redeeming their receipts at the designated booths.

Date: January 1 – February 1

Location: Across designated shopping malls

2. Doha Spring Trade Fair

Source: QNA

Those wanting another shopping experience can head to Katara Cultural Village for the Doha Spring Trade Fair.

The mega shopping festival is offering a large collection of clothing, vibrant accessories, home goods among many others.

Date: Until January 13

Time:

Weekdays: 10:00am – 10:00pm

Fridays: 2:00pm – 10:00pm

3. InflataRun 3.0

This Friday is the last chance to check out InflataRun 3.0 at 900 Park where families and friends can experience the world’s longest inflatable obstacle course!

Taking place until January 3, the event offers a wide range of attractions including the InflataTeddy, InflataSplash, and InflataStadium to many others.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Location: 900 Park

Time:

Saturday to Wednesday: 3:00pm – 11:00pm

Thursday: 3:00pm – 12:00am

Friday: 1:30pm – 12:00pm

4. Baraha Cinema

Movie enthusiasts have the last chance to enjoy Baraha Cinema at Msheireb Downtown this weekend.

On until January 4, the cinema offers outdoor movie screenings and interactive activities in addition to mouthwatering meals and movie-inspired dishes.

The screenings take place everyday at 7:00pm and tickets can be purchased online.

Location: Barahat Msheireb



Time: Screenings take place everyday at 7:00pm

5. Torba Market

The Torba Market has returned just in time for the winter season, providing a wide range of fresh, organic goods to handmade items.

Taking place at Education City every Saturday for families, friends and solo visitors to relax and have a stroll around the area at Oxygen Park.

Location:

Education City – Gate 7, Torba Market

Time:

Every Saturday from 8:00am – 9:00pm