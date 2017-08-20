Eid Al Adha expected to start on Sept. 1, 2017
The upcoming Eid Al Adha holiday is forecast to begin on Friday, Sept. 1, according to the Qatar Calendar House (QCH).
Eid starts on the 10th day of the month of Dhul Hijjah, which is expected to begin on Wednesday, Aug. 22.
Government holidays have yet to be announced, but usually last for around nine or 10 days, including weekends.
Most schools meanwhile are expected to start their official calendar year after the holiday.
QDC closed
About 10 days ahead of Eid Al Adha, Qatar’s hotels and the country’s sole off-license will go dry.
According to its Facebook page, Qatar Distribution Co. (QDC) will be closed from Tuesday, Aug. 22 and reopen on Sept. 3.
Last year, hotels across town also stopped selling alcohol ahead of Eid.
However, some still served it via room service for guests to consume in private.
