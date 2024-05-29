Celebrating Qatar’s architectural fusion through heritage, innovation, and Islamic Middle Eastern influence

Promoting Tropical Modernism and Islamic Middle Eastern influences in architecture preserves Qatar’s cultural heritage amidst global trends.

As a local Qatari marketing strategist, I believe it is essential to protect our culture through design, art, and self-expression, especially in the growing tourism industry. Tropical Modernism architecture, which blends modern design with tropical elements, exemplifies a fusion of tradition and creativity. This style resonates with our origins and underscores the importance of preserving our unique identity in today’s globalised world.

During a recent visit to the Independence Exhibition at the renowned Victoria and Albert Museum in London, I was struck by how countries that gained independence in the mid-20th century used architecture to express their individuality. The showcase not only highlighted the architectural achievements of these nations, but also emphasised the influence of Islamic Middle Eastern culture on global design. Tropical Modernism, born in West Africa in the 1940s and later embraced by countries like India and Ghana, stands as a symbol of modernity separate from their colonial past. This exhibit vividly demonstrated how architecture is more than just buildings – it is a way to express who we are and honour our heritage, drawing inspiration from the rich cultural tapestry of the Islamic Middle East.

Recently, Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has recognised talented individuals in sciences, engineering, arts, and literature with the State Appreciation and Encouragement Awards. He praised them for their dedication to serving society and acknowledged their contributions to Qatar’s progress. He also wished them continued success in representing the country’s interests.

By promoting the unique styles and techniques of architects in tropical regions while honouring the influence of Islamic Middle Eastern culture, we support the preservation of our diverse heritage for future generations. As Qatar becomes a global destination, it is important to hold onto our cultural roots, including the impactful influence of Islamic Middle Eastern culture, to guide us through modern changes. Qatar has begun showcasing its design in various projects and cities in Doha, highlighting our commitment to preserving our identity.

Protecting our heritage through architecture demonstrates our dedication to upholding our culture and history. By valuing traditional building methods and designs, we ensure that our story remains authentic amidst global trends. Architecture is not just about function; it is a way to express our values, traditions, and memories.

The Tropical Modernism Architecture and Independence Exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum reminds us to cherish and safeguard our architectural legacy, paying homage to the Islamic Middle Eastern influence. By preserving our architectural heritage, we create a built environment that reflects the diverse beauty of our cultural identities. Let us continue to celebrate our roots and build a future that blends tradition with innovation.

This article is an opinion piece by Maryam AlJassim and does not necessarily reflect the views of Doha News, its editorial board, or staff.

Maryam AlJassim is a marketing professional dedicated to strategizing the marketing and communications sector to new heights while preserving and celebrating the cultural heritage and community pride that propel Qatar.