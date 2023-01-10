Arabian Gulf Cup: Bahrain makes 2-1 comeback against Qatar

History continues to repeat itself as Qatar has not defeated Bahrain at the Gulf Cup since 2002

Qatar and Bahrain faced off in Al-Minaa Olympic Stadium, harbouring three points each in their group.

With the semi-final spot in jeopardy, both teams started the match and battered the pitch to create plays with their attackers.

Qatar’s Ali Assadalla’s knacked a cross that goalkeeper Ebrahim Lutfallah intercepted in the 32nd minute.

The near-goal only inspired another shot with Qatar’s Ahmed Alaaeldin leaped across the Bahrain defence, heading in a corner to the back of the net.

Ahmed Alaaeldin subiu mais alto após cobrança de escanteio e abriu o placar para o Qatar contra o Bahrein. #GulfCup2023 pic.twitter.com/cDCccbShst — Conte Verde (@conteverde_) January 10, 2023

Before the second half, Qatar got another chance at the net with a corner that was flunked outside the Bahraini box.

The second half started with Qatar in the lead both by score and possession.

Bahrain managed to play a snappy offensive game that left Qatar’s Maroon on the tip of their toes.

In the 54th minute, Qatar’s Alaaeldin received a smooth pass leading him to the attacking position, but the footballer was cut off swiftly by the Bahrain defender.

Qatar sought to level up the match with another shot, but the ball fell short of the net, making it into the hands of the goalkeeper instead.

In the 72nd minute, Mohamed Waad set the equaliser for the Bahraini side, leaving a challenging match for Qatar.

Minutes later, a penalty was awarded to Bahrain after VAR review that saw Abdulla Yusuf Abdulrahim ultimately score in the 89th minute.

Qatar fought to make a goal attempt with every chance they had, but regardless of the strong performance earlier in the match, the Maroons yield to their neighbuor.