AFC Asian Cup 2023: Jordan draws with South Korea as Bahrain defeats Malaysia

South Korea has been one of the favorites in the tournament while Jordan has been seen as an underdog at the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

South Korea played against Jordan in a Group E match of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, tying 2-2, while Bahrain defeated Malaysia 1-0 on Saturday evening at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

Playing at Al Thumama Stadium, South Korea’s superstar Son Heung-min scored the opening goal against Jordan which he celebrated in by dedicating to the team’s injured goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu.

Despite the great start, South Korea produced a juvenile mistake as footballer Park Yong-Woo headed the ball into his own net from a corner gifting Jordan a goal.

In the second half, Jordan struck in goal as Yazan Al-Naimat made it 2-1 when he shot in a goal into the back of the South Korean net.

Before they could secure a victory, luck turned around for the Jordans as the ball rocketed off Yazan Al-Arab into his own goal.

An exhilarating match for fans at he Thumama Stadium as football favorites South Korea was expected to ease past Jordan.

Meanwhile Bahrain defeated Malaysia in their second AFC Asian Cup group game with a goal at the very end.

With both teams losing their opening games, Bahrain bounced back in the tournament with a win as Ali Maden made it count for his team.

Emerging as the hero for Bahrain, the team recorded their first win in the tournament as they lost to South Korea 3-1 in their last game.