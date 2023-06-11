‘Yes, but not this year’: Real Madrid’s Perez voices intention to sign Mpabbe

After years of back and forth between the French forward, Real Madrid’s President Florentino Perez admits to plans to sign Mpabbe.

Real Madrid’s current summer transfer window won’t include Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mpabbe this year, however, President Florentino Perez revealed the goal is to sign the French superstar the following season.

In a video shared online, Perez was asked if he would sign the 24-year-old anytime soon, to which he replied, “Yes, but not this year.”

The surprising video has trended across social media platforms, with fans commenting that the end of an era with Mpabbe for PSG could soon become a reality.

Last month, Mbappe tempered speculation about his immediate future, voicing he will be with PSG next season.

The confirmation came after Mbappe was voted the Ligue 1 player of the season for the fourth successive time at Sunday’s National Union of Professional Football Players (UNFP) awards.

At the ceremony, the 24-year-old expressed, “I’m calm. I’m very happy. I’m here. I’m making the most of it.”

“I’m the best player (referring to award). That’s the most important thing. I have a contract. I have next year; I will be there. I’m very happy,” the 2018 World Cup winner said.

Real Madrid has been linked to the star ever since his unmeasurable talents were witnessed on the local and global pitch.

In 2022, a departure from Paris was expected by Mpabbe to Madrid but ultimately was snubbed as PSG offered a whispered contract of €630m throughout his new extension.

Meanwhile, Madrid has lost star striker Karim Benzema to Saudi Pro League winners Al-Ittihad and are now on the hunt for a new lead forward, with England’s Harry Kane among their top targets.

Earlier this month, Madrid agreed a deal to sign 19-year-old star Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

The young prodigy was eyed by numerous clubs, including Qatar’s PSG.

According to a statement from the German club, Madrid will pay €103 million to acquire the 19-year-old and additional fees.