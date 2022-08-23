What is the ‘Street Child’ World Cup?

After the 2018 SCWC in Moscow, seven participating teams were able to directly address their national governments with their concerns and demands.

The Street Child World Cup (SCWC) will be held in the Qatari capital just weeks ahead of the FIFA men’s mega-event begins is set to bring the world together in November.

The 11-day children’s event, featuring 27 teams from 24 countries, will begin on October 5 at Education City Stadium, one of eight venues for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

This year’s children’s tournament will be the fourth SCWC. The previous editions were hosted in South Africa (2010), Brazil (2014), and Russia (2018).

From Bolivia to Burundi, India to Indonesia, 28 teams of girls and boys representing 24 countries will compete in Qatar this October. While football will bring teams together on the field, children will also have the opportunity to interact through art and child-friendly Congress sessions.

The Congress sessions are carefully guided in a safe space where young people can speak freely while providing them with crucial lessons on rights, including the right to identification, the right to an education, the right to be safe from assault, and the right to gender equality.

Organisers Street Child United note these are key pillars that support the platform in its ongoing advocation for change, saying it is change that underpins every Street Child World Cup tournament.

“We are extremely excited for this highly anticipated fourth Street Child World Cup 2022, our first SCWC in the Middle East. With everything the world has been through these past few years, we need positive, meaningful, heroic stories, and every SCWC delivers them in abundance,” Street Child United (SCU) Co-Founder and CEO John Wroe said last year.

“We are so grateful to Qatar Foundation for supporting us in hosting this event and putting a spotlight on these inspiring young people so they can tell the world ‘I AM SOMEBODY’.”

Since its establishment in 2010, Street Kid United has been instrumental in bringing an end to street child roundups in Durban, South Africa, by exposing Umthombo’s ten-year fight to do so.

Following the success of Team Pakistan, which was greeted by 7000 people at Karachi airport after reaching the final that year, the Pakistani government conducted the first census of street children in 2014.

After the 2018 SCWC in Moscow, seven participating teams were able to directly address their national governments with their concerns and demands.

This year’s legacy is largely focused on education and will see the event team up with Qatar Foundation to unlock human potential.