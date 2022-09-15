Want to bag a 30,000 QAR fund for your photography? Check this award out

Those interested can submit their work on the festival’s website before November 1, 2022, for a chance to win 30,000 QAR worth of funding.

Do you think your photography has what it takes? Submissions for the third edition of the Sheikh Saoud Al Thani Project and Single Image Awards are now open for the public, as announced by Qatar Museums.

The annual photography festival, Tasweer, aims to honour photographers from the Western Asia and North Africa (WANA) region, and includes an open call within its programme.

Photographers from all over the WANA region are invited to submit their entries before 1st November for the award, which is in honour of Sheikh Saoud Al Thani (1966-2014), one of Qatar’s greatest collectors who played a significant role in shaping the extraordinary collection at the Museum of Islamic Art.

The award aims to support ideas for the creation or culmination of an extraordinary and unique photography project. Each of the awardees chosen by the panel will receive an award of 30,000 QAR to help fund either an ongoing or brand new photography-based project.

The theme for this year’s competition is a photograph that best represents the artist’s experience and personal narrative, digging deep into what makes them the person they are.

“We are delighted to invite aspiring and established photographers from across the WANA region to submit their entries for the third edition of the Sheikh Saoud Al Thani Project and Single Image Awards,” said Khalifa Al Obaidly, founding director of Tasweer.

“The annual competition provides an opportunity to discover phenomenal talent with winning entries being featured in an exhibition during Tasweer in March 2023, drawing local, regional, and international attention to the photographic energy and creativity of the region.”

The Sheikh Saoud Al Thani Foundation has partnered with the Hamad Medical Corporation to host the yearly photography Tasweer competition to encourage young talents and support their work.

Those interested can submit their work on the festival’s website before 1st November, 2022.

Winners are expected to be announced in March 2023.