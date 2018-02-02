US Ready To Support Qatar For Protecting Its Sovereignty

Qatar had been working hard both externally and internally to neutralise and even by-pass the effects of political and economic embargo imposed on the country by Saudi led bloc. Qatar is finally to yield required support from US.

A high level strategic dialogue in Washington took place between US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Defence James Mattis and Qatari counterparts Foreign Minister Mohammed Al Thani and Defence Minister Khalid al-Attiyah, on Tuesday.

The first session of the dialogue focussed on strengthening security ties between US and Qatar and concluded with a joint declaration by both the countries to promote peace and stability and counter the scourge of terrorism.US also committed that it will work with Qatar to “deter and confront” external threats to Qatar’s territorial integrity

US and Qatar counterparts had a detailed discussion on the ongoing gulf crisis which have become a challenge to Qatar’s sovereignty and integrity. Both the governments expressed concern over the negative impact of the ongoing crisis on polity, economy and life in the region. Serious concerns were also raised in context to peace and stability in the region which has been jeopardised and is a stern violation of international law.

Both the countries expressed their commitment for seeking a resolution to the ongoing gulf crisis and affirmed their backing for a strong Gulf Cooperation Council that is focused on countering regional threats and ensuring a peaceful and prosperous future for all its peoples.

Qatar appreciated US role in taking a strong and just position in the crisis and significant part it plays in countering threats of terrorism and violent extremism. Apart from the ongoing crisis both countries discussed about various other threats to regional security and stability focussing on efforts to defeat ISIS, ongoing conflicts in Syria, Iraq, Libya, and Afghanistan, as well as efforts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The strategic dialogue till now has proved a mutually benefiting dialogue though it follows few days after Qatar announced an expansion of a US airbase in its capital, Doha. US, though, has emphasised its support for Doha but it is still calling for all sides to compromise.