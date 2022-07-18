‘Unacceptable’: Calls for action as killing of 29 dogs in Qatar sparks uproar

Twenty-nine dogs were killed in Qatar, according to an animal rescue centre.

A group of armed men reportedly stormed a local animal shelter and shot dead 29 dogs and injured others, local PAWS Rescue Qatar confirmed on social media on Sunday.

The incident, which occurred on the first day of Eid, has sparked outrage and concern from people across the country.

Authorities have yet to comment on the matter, however Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani condemned the attack as “unacceptable” on her Instagram account.

The attackers showed up at a secure factory area and threatened securing guards before forcing their way into the facility. The men claimed one of the dogs had bitten their sons.

“Security team was rightfully scared as two of the men were holding guns. The security team tried to stop the men from shooting a group of beautiful friendly neutered dogs, but they realised that they were also putting themselves in danger also,” PAWS said in a post on Instagram.

The men then shot 29 dogs and puppies and injured others in front of security, leaving the terrified security team to pick up with a devastating scene.

One puppy is fighting for his life at the vet, PAWS said.

Following the shelter’s social media post, animal rights sustainability brand Roni Helou denounced the killing as a “barbaric act and threat to Qatari society,” and urged the government to investigate the incident and hold the killers accountable.

“The people who blatantly killed all dogs have to be put in jail, disregarding their nationality. Whoever can kill an animal without a blink of an eye, can easily kill a human being,” the comment read.

Others users expressed deep concern about gun laws in Qatar and questioned why civilians have the right to own guns in the first place.

In Qatar, one must obtain a license from the interior ministry in order to own a firearm, according to local law.

It does not specify whether an applicant must be Qatari, but licenses are reportedly rarely given to expats unless they work in the special forces or are in the military.

Penalties for possessing unlicensed firearms in Qatar ranges from fines of QAR 1,000 to QAR 50,000 and/or a prison sentence ranging from one year to seven years, depending on the kind of firearm.

The latest case of animal abuse follows similar incidents in recent years.

Last year, an animal welfare advocate in Doha shared a picture of a shocking incident in which an unknown individual killed a cat by hanging.

The crime was met with public outrage and demands for the government to take immediate action.

Doha News has reached out to PAWS Rescue Qatar as well as the Government Communication’s Office but has yet to receive a comment.