UK’s Red Arrows to fly over Qatar next month

Fatimah Ashraf Khan/Flickr

The world-famous Red Arrows will perform in Qatar in September as part of a Middle East tour, the British Ministry of Defence has announced.

Their visit comes amid efforts to strengthen the UK’s ties with nations across the Gulf.

The pilots last wowed crowds in Qatar with daring maneuvers and red, white and blue plumes of smoke in 2013.

Teilhard Scott

Crowds gathered along the Corniche and at office windows in West Bay to witness the free show, which was followed by a demonstration of BAE’s Typhoon.

At that time, the UK had been trying to sell the fighter jets to Qatar’s government.

‘Open for business’

In addition to Qatar, the Royal Air Force Red Arrows will perform in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman and Jordan.

In a statement, Defense Secretary Sir Michael Fallon said the display will help show the UK is “open for business” around the world.

He added:

“This historic Red Arrows tour will be a visible demonstration of UK engagement across the globe, flying the flag to promote Britain in important capitals through the GREAT campaign.”

Exact dates for the Gulf visits have yet to be announced.

