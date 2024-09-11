UK cancels ETA scheme for Jordanian nationals

The electronic visa service was opened to Jordanians traveling to the UK in February 2024.

Jordanian nationals can no longer apply for the United Kingdom’s Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme.

Jordanians who had previously received ETAs were informed via email from the UK Home Office on Tuesday that their existing ETAs will be cancelled starting 3pm UK time on October 8 without refunds.

ETAs for Jordanians have been declared invalid even if their previous ETA granted them unlimited visits over a two year period or until the holder’s passport expires.

Those who have booked travel to the UK with an ETA can arrive before this time if they had booked their trip before 3pm UK time on September 10 or if their booking was for a journey arriving to the UK before October 8.

Those with trips not meeting these criteria cannot amend their bookings to meet the conditions and will need to apply for a visa.

Jordanians currently in the UK on an ETA can continue to stay in the country until the end of the period of leave granted on arrival at the UK border.

Previously, Jordanian travellers could fill out a short form on the UK ETA app, pay £10 an applicant, and almost instantly receive approval to travel to the UK.

The UK home office release a statement regarding the reinstatement of visa requirements for Jordanian nationals.

“Arrangements are in place so that Jordanian nationals can apply for visas. We are publicising the changes so travellers are aware and can plan accordingly,” the statement read.

The home office attributed this change “to an increase in the number of Jordanian nationals travelling to the UK for purposes other than what is permitted under visitor rules since the visa requirement was lifted in February 2024.”

“This has included a significant and sustained increase in asylum claims, and high rates of refusals at the border due to people travelling without the intention of visiting for a permitted purpose,” the home office said.

“This increase in asylum claims and refusals has added significantly to operational pressures at the border, resulting in frontline resource being diverted from other operational priorities,” the statement added.

Doha News reached out to a media representative in the Jordanian Embassy in Qatar, who said that all information on the matter can be found on the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affair’s website or official social media platforms.

Allegations of improper use

Middle East Eye (MEE) reported it obtained a letter from Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi to King Abdullah’s office, which detailed the various accusations of misuse.

Jordanian nationals were reportedly using the UK as a transit point on their journey to the United States via Latin America, specifically through Nicaragua and Mexico.

Such schemes allegedly saw Jordanians paying human traffickers upwards of $12,000 in the hopes of making it to the US, according to MEE.

The letter also claimed that some Jordanians sought asylum in Ireland, pretending to be Palestinian citizens.

The ETA scheme, which was also opened to nationals of Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, still applies to the Gulf Cooperation Council nations.