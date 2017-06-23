TV Roundabout to be shut completely until 4pm for completion works
Motorists, take note: the busy TV Roundabout will be closed to all traffic until 4pm this afternoon, Ashghal has announced.
This is so the public works authority can complete phase 1 of the roundabout’s transformation into a signal-controlled intersection.
The junction closed yesterday afternoon for the completion works. But starting tonight, three lanes will be open for traffic in all directions.
Ashghal will then get started on the second and last phase, which entails completing additional turn lanes, as well as widening the roads to four lanes in all directions.
This is expected to be completed by Eid Al Adha in early September, the authority said.
Bye bye roundabouts
TV Roundabout, which is so named because it sits at the corner of Al Jazeera Media Network’s headquarters, is one of the last and most congested junctions to be tackled by Ashghal.
Over the past few years, the public works authority has already converted the roundabouts near it, including Oryx, Burger King, Lejbailat and Dahl Al Hammam, into signalized intersections.
Sports Roundabout in Al Sadd is also currently being razed to make way for another signalized intersection.
Thoughts?
Please read our Comments Policy before joining the discussion. By commenting, you agree to abide by it.
Some comments may not be automatically published. This is not action taken by us, but instead, depending on whether or not you have verified your email address, or if your post triggers automatic flags.