Traffic piles up in Wakrah after opening of G-Ring Road

Pixabay

A lack of signage on Qatar’s new G-Ring Road and the sudden closure of the Barwa Village traffic signal is making it harder for Wakrah/Wukair residents to get home this week.

Since yesterday, residents have been venting their frustration about traffic jams in the area on a new Twitter hashtag called طريق_الوكرة_أزمة_ربو# (roughly, Al Wakrah Asthma Crisis).

#طريق_الوكره_ازمه_ربو Why do I need to take a lap around Qatar to get from wakra to barwa village?? 😕 — علي العبيدلي (@_AliAlobaidli) April 23, 2017

It's unbelievable to leave 2 hours earlier for a way that should only take you 20 minutes to arrive 😑 @AshghalQatar #طريق_الوكرة_أزمة_ربو — الخنساء (@Al5ansa) April 23, 2017

(Translation: A man representing Ashghal pushes a roadblock onto Al Wakrah Road.)

Meanwhile, on Facebook, one commenter complained about a lack of signage while he was heading to Al Wakrah on G-Ring Road.

He ended up missing the exit. Because several other exits are not yet open, he ended up having to drive to the East Industrial Area before heading back, resulting in an hourlong detour.

Ashghal

So far, Ashghal has not responded publicly to residents about the congestion woes.

However, it did say in a statement about G-Ring that bypass roads in Wakrah and Wukair will open later this year to help facilitate the traffic.

Metro construction

Complicating matters is a new diversion that took effect on Al Wakrah’s Main St. this week due to Doha Metro works.

Qatar Rail

The detour funnels traffic to smaller side streets parallel to the main road.

It is in place until June 2018, while Qatar Rail works on building a pedestrian underpass.

Have you been affected by the congestion? Thoughts?