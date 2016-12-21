Today is the shortest day of the year in Qatar
Today (Dec. 21) marks the winter solstice, which represents the shortest day and longest night of the year in the northern hemisphere.
In Qatar, the sun rose around 6:15am today. Daylight will last a little more than 10 hours, with sunset expected around 4:50pm.
Starting tomorrow, the days will become longer until about March, when daytime and nighttime begin to even out into similar durations.
Windy weather
In Doha, forecasters are putting the maximum temperature at 25C (77F) and the minimum at 16C (61F) today.
But it is expected to be much cooler outside of the city, with the mercury falling to as low as 9C (48F) in the southern part of Qatar.
The Qatar Meteorology Department has also issued a strong winds alert that will be in effect until early Thursday morning.
Expect low visibility on the roads due to blowing dust during this time and be cautious if going out to sea, forecasters said.
