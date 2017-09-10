Thousands of students in Qatar are returning to school today

Expect heavy congestion on the roads this morning as some 300,000 students return to school and government ministries reopen after Eid break today.

Authorities are urging motorists to leave early for their journeys to avoid being late, and to drive extra cautiously because more children will be out and about.

To mark the new school year, Ashghal has handed over 15 new schools worth QR878 million.

Collectively, the buildings have enough space for about 8,500 students.

The buildings include science, language and IT laboratories, as well as sports and arts halls, gyms, libraries, classrooms and playgrounds.

New school system

The majority of the facilities will be for students in government schools.

This week, they will become part of the country’s newly revamped public school system.

The move comes after the Emir approved a law in May abolishing the independent school system amid quality concerns.

At the time, the education ministry said the goal was to improve teaching for the “young generation in a way that helps enhance creativity and achieve scientific excellence.”

Students in government schools will be released early today, at 11am.

Private schools

Meanwhile, nearly 200,000 students in private schools will be heading back to classes this week.

According to the Gulf Times, the education ministry has pledged to ensure textbooks and other resources from 23 countries will be delivered despite the ongoing blockade.

More than two dozen new private schools are also expected to open this academic year, adding 8,000 seats for mostly expat children.

