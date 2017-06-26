Thousands of people mark Eid in Qatar with prayer, fun and fireworks
Photos courtesy of QNA, Katara, Nashira Usef and Lagoona Mall
Qatar residents turned out in droves to masjids, malls and other hotspots around the country to celebrate the first day of Eid Al Fitr.
Many spent time with friends and family, as well as went out to eat after a month of refraining from food during the daylight hours.
At Katara Cultural Village, thousands of people attended live entertainment shows and checked out the first in a series of daily fireworks shows this week.
Entertainment was in full swing over at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, Asian Town and several malls, including Lagoona:
