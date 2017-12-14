This weekend is special. Take your pick

National Day celebrations at Katara Cultural Village

Date and Venue: December 13 – 19 from 04:00 pm – 10:00 pm at Katara Cultural Village

Entry Free

Experience the sense of patriotism on National Day celebrations at Katara Cultural Village that is offering exciting array of cultural activities and artistic performances. The organisers promise first-of-its-kind events and activities, including performances by paratroopers, theatrical play by Qatari youth, a mosaic painting of Emir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, entertainment’ train, dancing’ fountain, stunning decorations and lots more.

Don’t miss the opportunity to be a part of fun-filled gathering in ongoing celebrations.

Qatar National Day celebrations at The Pearl-Qatar

Date and Venue: December 15 to 18. Daily from 06:00 pm onwards at 6 & 7 La Croisette, Porto Arabia, The Pearl

Entry Free

Qatar’s National day celebrations are in full swing with various activities lined up for the next few days. The Pearl is decorated in glitter and glory, displaying cultural symbols. Various recreation and social activities are planned attracting large number of visitors.

The four-day event will include Arabic-style tents serving dates and traditional coffee, dedicated spaces for children to play and colour their faces with National Day-inspired designs, Mascots portraying traditional cartoon characters, falcons on display, Folkloric ‘Arda’ performances and henna drawing. This is one of the most exciting times of the year and marks the beginning of celebrations that will last till the year end.

Driven by German Design Exhibition

Date and Venue: October 13 – 14 January 2018. Daily from 09:00am to 07:00pm, except Fridays – 01:30pm to 07:00 pm at Qatar Museums Gallery, Al Riwaq

Entry free

Driven by German Design opened in October as part of the Qatar-German year of Culture, 2017. The exhibition is organised by Qatar Museums, German Embassy in Doha and the Goethe-Institut Gulf Region.

The vast exhibition space was curated by renowned museum director, Prof. Dr. Martin Roth. It features marvellous sights of numerous design objects loaned from some of Germany’s most significant cultural institutions, such as the Vitra Design Museum, Neue Sammlung, Porsche Museum and Museum für Angewandte Kunst Frankfurt.

The exhibition highlights development of German designs since 1950, from diverse fields, including product and graphic design, architecture, furniture, fashion and automotive design, including some of the rare sight objects like iPhones, cameras and most iconic cars ever to have been designed. Porsche 911 Turbo, Volkswagen Golf and Käfer as a major attraction.

‘Design laboratory’ erases the difference between abstract and real, featuring interactive technologies and prototypes making victor’s experience all the more entertaining.

Exploring Expression by Fahad Al Obaidly

Date and Venue: December 16 – 16 January 2018. Daily from 09:00 am – 07:00 pm at W Doha Hotel & Residences

Entry Free

Abstract is an immediate relief from the realities we experience. It brings on a whole new world with no pre-defined discourse. If you are looking for such a line of flight, this may be your immediate choice. Set free your imagination with awakening vibrancy of colours by Fahad Al Obaidly, an artist who believes that art is a way to free world. He has put in efforts to underline ‘identity crises’ in his work. His art brings about his urge to portray the instability individuals face in the contemporary globalised arena that has taken away the sense of true self, alienating them even in a crowd.

Qatar Superstock 600 at Losail Circuit Sports Club

Date and Venue: December 15 – 16. From 09:00 am onwards at Losail Circuit Sports Club

Entry Free (for spectators)

If you are looking to increase the torque of your regular life, Qatar SuperStock 600 (QSTK600) is a perfect stop. The road racing championship organized by Qatar Motor Motorcycle Federation and Losail Circuit Sports Club is an exciting championship in which participants will use the best of their racing skills using one-make bike that will be used for the rest of the season. It will be a stocked 600cc bike.

This year, Qatar Superstock 600 Championship will have a new class QSTK Trophy that will be exclusively open to riders who achieve their best lap time of 2.09 minutes at the Losail International Circuit with a 600cc bike, or 2.07 minutes with a 1000cc bike, in five rounds. Join the thrill.

Car Stunt Show at Aspire Zone

Date and Venue: December 8 – 6 January. Daily three shows: 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm and 7:30 pm at the Aspire Zone, New Driving School Park.

Entry Fee: 100 QAR per person and children under 5 have free entry

This is a walk-in event showcasing thrilling stunts by experts and participants. If you are looking for an exciting show of technique and speed producing stimulating visions of man and machine, this is the place to be at.

Live Performance by Allan Pineda Lindo / Apl De Ap

Date and Venue: December 15 – 16 from 08:00 pm – 02:00 am at The St. Regis, Doha

Entry Fee: Regular -250 QAR and VIP -500 QAR

Performance by Allan Pineda Lindo, professionally known as Apl De Ap, is a Filipino-American musician, rapper, singer, and record producer. He is best known as a member of the Grammy Award-winning hip hop group, The Black Eyed Peas.

Join the night to Hip and Hop on energetic tunes of world class DJ and striking performance by the Filipino- American singer.